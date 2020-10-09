Man denies assault and robbing complainer of mobile phones, cash, a bus pass and medication

A 34-year-old man has continued to deny claims he broke into another man’s home and robbed him.

Scott Flynn allegedly stole mobile phones, cash and a bus pass during the attack on Luther Place on March 23.

Flynn is accused of forcing entry to the property and assaulting Steven Mitchell by repeatedly punching him on the head.

It is alleged he grabbed hold of Mr Mitchell’s neck before robbing him of two mobile phones, £30, a bus pass and medication.

Flynn, a prisoner at HMP Perth, is also accused of making threats and repeatedly shouting at Mr Mitchell.

The offences were allegedly committed while he was subject to bail conditions.

During a first diet hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, defence solicitor Anne Duffy said Flynn was continuing to plead not guilty to the charges.

A further first diet was fixed for January by Sheriff Tom Hughes who continued to remand Flynn in custody.