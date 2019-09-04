Man denies aggressive conduct towards partner and assaulting Dundee police

Gavin Duke, of Strathmore Street, will stand trial in November accused of five charges including aggressive conduct towards his partner and assaulting two police officers.

The 42-year-old denies causing his partner to suffer fear or alarm on August 27, and threatening police with violence.

Duke is also accused of assaulting PCs Gavin Duncan and Andrew Kerr, and resisting the pair in the execution of their duty by struggling violently with them.

Trial was fixed for November 11 with an intermediate diet on October 22. A defence motion for bail was granted on the condition that Duke does not approach his partner or enter Abernethy Road.