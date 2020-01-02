Man denies acting aggressively outside couple’s Dundee home, demanding entry

A man has continued to deny allegations that he acted abusively outside a couple’s home.

Karivan Mizuri, 28, is accused of attending at their house on Mayfield Grove uninvited on December 2 before acting in an aggressive manner.

He allegedly struck doors repeatedly as well as demanding entry, shouting and making violent threats.

Mizuri, a prisoner at HMP Perth, had a trial fixed for January by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown after adhering to a plea of not guilty.