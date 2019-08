Gareth Anderson, of Lansdowne Square, will stand trial accused of abusive behaviour in a Tesco store.

He denies shouting, swearing and making threats at the South Road shop on July 24.

It is also alleged that Anderson shouted, swore and made threats in repeated phone calls and texts to his former partner at Benvie Gardens between July 20-24,

The 38-year-old had a trial date fixed for October 31, with an intermediate diet on October 1.