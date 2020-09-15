Man, 61, accused of 33 driving charges, including stealing car from Dundee address

A 61-year-old man has been accused of committing 33 separate driving offences.

Derick Edward will stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court in February after pleading not guilty.

The bulk of the charges allege he drove without a licence and without a valid policy of insurance on multiple occasions between November 2019 and January this year on Derwent Avenue.

On January 25, Edward, of Mansion Drive, allegedly stole a car from an address on Troon Gardens which he also drove without insurance and without a licence.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell tendered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Edward, who did not attend the court hearing.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for February.