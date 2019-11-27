Man critical after alleged assault in Dundee

A man is in a critical condition following an alleged assault outside a city school yesterday afternoon.

The disturbance took place outside St John’s High School on Harefield Road at around 4pm.

A man was subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

One motorist thought someone had been hit by a car when he saw the police presence.

He said: “I came past shortly after 4pm. There was two police vans at the scene, a police car and an ambulance.

“Given the volume of emergency responders I thought someone had been hit by a car.

“There was half a dozen cars at the side of the road and police were taking statements.”

Police confirmed a 44-year-old man had been charged in connection with an alleged assault.

A police spokeswoman said: “A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.