A Dundee man has gone to extraordinary lengths to try to slow drivers he claims are speeding past his home at up to 60mph.

Mark Cartlidge, 41, of Kirkton, has used two cars to form an improvised chicane on the 30mph limit Gillburn Road opposite St Paul’s RC Academy.

The father-of-three has effectively created two traffic islands by parking his motor on one side of the single carriageway road and his wife’s on the other about 50 yards away.

The move means drivers have to stop at the parked cars to allow oncoming traffic to pass.

Mark said he had spoken to local politicians in the past about installing speed bumps or traffic islands but nothing has been done.

He said he felt as if he had no choice but to install his own traffic calming measures as he was concerned one of his young children or any of the hundreds of school pupils who cross the road could be seriously injured.

Mark, who works as a delivery driver, said: “I’ve been here for about 13 years and it’s always been bad. Apparently, it’s been like this for 30-plus years, even when there was a primary school located where my house is.

“It’s hard to say how fast people are going but as a driver myself, I’d say one or two of them are in excess of 60mph.

“It’s a 30mph zone here as well, which goes down to a 20mph when the school’s coming out.”

Mark said he has asked police to help by bringing their radar guns, but he says he has seen them only once, adding: “I’ve phoned the police numerous times about the speed of the cars and I think I’ve only seen them at 2pm once and that was it.

“So, I just decided I’m going to park my car on the road and the other car would be parked on the other side slightly further down.

“It definitely worked — cars were going a lot slower.

“Something needs to be done permanently, though.

“Unfortunately, it’s probably going to take something horrific to happen before the council decides to install speed bumps or traffic islands.”

The dad’s improvised traffic calming measure hasn’t gone down well with all of his neighbours, however.

One said: “I think it’s really dangerous what he’s doing.

“You get a really bad low sun in the winter time and it could cause an accident.

“I think speed bumps would get boy racers slowing down, like they have in Fintry outside the school there.”