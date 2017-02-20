Man in court accused of setting fire to water station

A man has appeared in court charged with setting a fire which caused significant damage to a water treatment facility near Dundee’s docks.

Dean Yeats, 25, of Forfar, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court today in private, to face one charge on petition.

Yeats is accused of wilfully setting fire to a piece of paper on Thursday, whereby he threw it on King George V Pumping Station and it took effect – causing extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the facility and the nearby sewage tower.

He made no plea or declaration and was released on bail, pending a further hearing.