News / Court

Man continues to deny attacking woman with buggy during incident in Dundee

by Ciaran Shanks
October 3, 2019, 6:15 am
© DC ThomsonDundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.
A man has continued to deny allegations he attacked a woman with a buggy.

Brian Borland, of Pitairlie Road, is accused of shouting, swearing and threatening violence towards the woman at Haldane Terrace on May 16.

The 29-year-old also allegedly threw a buggy, causing it to strike the woman on the body, on Hindmarsh Avenue on an occasion between January 1 and June 30 last year.

A further intermediate diet was fixed for October 14.

