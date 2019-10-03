Man continues to deny attacking woman with buggy during incident in Dundee

A man has continued to deny allegations he attacked a woman with a buggy.
Brian Borland, of Pitairlie Road, is accused of shouting, swearing and threatening violence towards the woman at Haldane Terrace on May 16.
The 29-year-old also allegedly threw a buggy, causing it to strike the woman on the body, on Hindmarsh Avenue on an occasion between January 1 and June 30 last year.
A further intermediate diet was fixed for October 14.