A Tayside man has scaled one of the world’s highest peaks to raise money for a charity set up in memory of his daughter.

Paul Mills and his wife Jennifer, 35, were left devastated after Sophie Catherine was stillborn six years ago.

The pair, who live in Errol, later set up the Sophie Catherine Mills charity (SCM) in memory of their daughter.

The charity helps newly bereaved families in Tayside who are experiencing financial hardship by funding lasting memorials to babies stillborn or who have died in the first 28 days of life.

Paul, 32, along with his friend Blair Cochrane, scaled Mount Kilimanjaro last week, raising more than £2,000 for SCM in the process.

Paul today told the Tele that being able to help other parents who are going through similar situations motivated him throughout the eight-day quest to the summit and back down again.

He said: “It took us six days to get up and another two days to get back down.

“Coming down was a bit more difficult, although the day we reached the summit was really hard.

“It was -18C and the winds were 70mph.

“Towards the end, when you haven’t really had any sleep, it does feel like it is never ending.

“I just needed to keep in mind that this was in memory of Sophie and it was to help families and kids in their worst moments.

“There is still money coming in now. It’s fantastic to see people come out and support what we are doing.”

Paul said that the adventure had been “therapeutic” for him.

He said: “I didn’t think that I would ever be doing something like this a few years ago.

“It has been really therapeutic for me.

“Being in such an extreme situation makes you realise what matters in life.

“I think being in Tanzania and seeing how some people live does that too.

“When you are seeing kids in poverty, and some who haven’t had the chance at things like an education, it really hits home.”

Paul said that he would advise anyone attempting a similar feat to mentally prepare themselves beforehand.

He said: “It is hard going. It’s hard mentally but it is an amazing experience. If anyone gets the chance to do something like that, definitely do it.”

The pair’s fundraising page is still live at: make-a-donation.org/fundraisers/team-scm.