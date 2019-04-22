Man collapses in Dundee city centre after suspected heart attack near Trades bar

A man collapsed in a busy Dundee city centre street after a suspected heart attack.

The man, who has not been named, collapsed unconscious on the Nethergate at around 5.30pm on Sunday April 21 on Nethergate – leading passers-by to believe he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The man became unwell at the mouth of Couttie’s Wynd, the vennel that runs from Nethergate to Whitehall Cres, between café Bubu and the popular Trades House Bar.

He was taken away in an ambulance to Ninewells Hospital but his condition was not believed to be serious.

