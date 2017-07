Darren Petrie, 29, of Beauly Avenue, had sentence deferred until August 18 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Petrie admitted that on March 5 at Dundee Cyrenians, Soapwork Lane, he climbed on to the roof of a five-storey building under the influence of alcohol and repeatedly refused to get down.

He also caused police, ambulance and fire crews to be deployed there, causing the surrounding roads to be closed, placing people in a state of fear and alarm and committing a breach of the peace.