A man has been cleared of raping a young woman in Arbroath almost two years ago.

Mihaita Ivan, 27, was charged with raping the woman in an underpass at the town’s Robert Street in the early hours of August 9 2015.

The woman was said to have left the Coast nightclub on the day in question just after 2am.

She was then said to have headed towards the car park of a nearby Morrisons supermarket.

It was alleged that Ivan, of Arbroath, attacked the woman between 2.30am and 5am in an underpass in the town.

The incident was described by Police Scotland as a “particularly distressing assault” for the victim, who was aged 21 at the time of the alleged attack, and an investigation was launched to find the person responsible.

Officers held a public appeal at the underpass in a bid to try and track down the alleged perpetrator.

Ivan was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident and initially faced a private hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court later that month.

He made no plea or declaration to the single charge of rape before being remanded in custody for the case to be further examined.

Eighteen months on from his arrest, Ivan’s trial finally got under way at the High Court in Aberdeen this week, and members of the jury subsequently found him not guilty of the rape charge.

Residents in Robert Street and surrounding areas were also urged to provide officers with private CCTV footage in a bid to crack the case.

Speaking at the time of the police investigation, nearby resident Hugh Murray, 81, told the Tele: “The underpass is in a terrible state.

“I always look behind me when I go through it.”

He added: “I usually try to avoid it, though.”