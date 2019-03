A man has been cleared of indecently assaulting a woman at a city nightclub.

Kierron Graham, 23, stood trial accused of carrying out the attack at Industry nightclub on Seagate on September 1 last year.

It was alleged Graham, of Kilmarnock, indecently assaulted the woman by rubbing his hands across her bottom.

But after his trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, Graham was acquitted of the charge.