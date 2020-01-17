Man cleared of causing fire at Auld Tram but admits burning bush

A man has been cleared of setting fire to a popular city centre food stand.

Jamie Young was previously charged with wilfully setting fire to a tarpaulin covering the Auld Tram on August 21 last year.

However, prosecutors accepted the 23-year-old’s plea of not guilty when he appeared for a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Young, of Sugarhouse Wynd, admitted culpably and recklessly trying to set fire to a cage of cardboard at Couttie’s Wynd on the same day.

On July 8, Young set fire to a bush in a car park on Brewery Lane on July 8 2019.

Following his guilty pleas, Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Young until February for social work reports to be prepared .