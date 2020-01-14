Tuesday, January 14th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Man claims alleged attack with knife at Dundee multi was self-defence

by Ciaran Shanks
January 14, 2020, 2:53 pm
© DC ThomsonDudhope Court. (Stock image).
Dudhope Court. (Stock image).
Send us a story

A man has lodged a special defence of self-defence after pleading not guilty to allegations of assault.

David Cahill, of Laing Place, denies assaulting Andrew Hastings by seizing him by the body, attempting to place him in a choke hold and pulling him to the ground at Dudhope Court on April 5 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Cahill, 41, also denies attempting to strike Mr Hastings on the head and body with a knife.

A trial diet was set for later this year.

Breaking