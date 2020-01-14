Man claims alleged attack with knife at Dundee multi was self-defence

A man has lodged a special defence of self-defence after pleading not guilty to allegations of assault.

David Cahill, of Laing Place, denies assaulting Andrew Hastings by seizing him by the body, attempting to place him in a choke hold and pulling him to the ground at Dudhope Court on April 5 last year.

Cahill, 41, also denies attempting to strike Mr Hastings on the head and body with a knife.

A trial diet was set for later this year.