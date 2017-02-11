A man has revealed how he chased down a knife-wielding bogus workman who had raided the home of two elderly women.

Three men made off with a three-figure sum of cash after entering the pensioners’ flat in Kerrsview Terrace, Dundee.

Ross Hamilton, who lives nearby, then gave chase to one of the crooks — and says the thug turned on him with a knife.

The 30-year-old said he feared his neighbours could have been “seriously” hurt.

As one man gained entry to the women’s flat and asked to check the kitchen taps, two others went inside and raked through their personal items before leaving with the cash.

Police have branded the raid “despicable”.

Ross said he became suspicious after spotting the trio leaving the women’s home as he stood outside the close.

Knowing the pensioners rarely had visitors, he confronted the men, who made off via the back door of the block. After dialling 999, Ross gave chase up Haywood Place.

He said: “Two of them ran left and the other guy stopped and started running towards me brandishing a knife.

“As soon as I saw the weapon, I started to run back down Haywood Place and I slipped.

“The knife must have been a six to eight-inch blade. Fortunately the guy thought better of it and didn’t attack me with it.”

The trio left in a VW Passat estate car and Ross went back to check on the women.

He added: “I was knocking on the door but they wouldn’t answer. When the police arrived they opened the door and they were OK.

“I realise looking back it wasn’t the best idea to give chase but instinct kicked in. I’m just glad they weren’t injured.”

One of the women, who didn’t want to be named, said her guard was down when she let one of the men in to check the water supply after he claimed someone in the area had been “poisoned”.

She said: “I asked him for identification but he said his boss would be coming up in a minute. When they left I came out and saw the bedroom doors were open — the flat had been ransacked, it was a mess.”

A police spokeswoman said officers were still looking to speak to three men in connection with last Friday’s incident, adding: “One is described as having a reddish-brown thin beard and was wearing a black quilted jacket, blue trousers and a black knitted hat.

“Another is described as being around 25-30 and was wearing a hooded top and dark tracksuit with white stripes. The other was aged around 50-60.”