Man charged with sex offences dating back almost 50 years, including two rapes

A man has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual offences dating back almost 50 years.

Stuart Ross appeared in private charged with raping two women in Dundee.

He is also alleged to have sexually abused a woman over a 10-year period.

Ross, of Weavers Yard, is alleged to have used lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards the woman from when she was a child.

The first charge states that Ross used lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards a woman at an address in the city between March 25 1973 and March 24 1982 by inappropriately touching her.

He allegedly performed a sex act on her on multiple occasions between those dates.

Ross is also charged with using similar practices to inappropriately touch the same woman between March 25 1982 and March 24 1983 at the same address in Dundee.

A third charge alleges that he raped the same woman between March 25 1983 and March 24 1988.

Ross is further alleged to have raped a second woman at another address in the city between August 1 1986 and May 31 1987.

The 56-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court for a short, private hearing before Sheriff Derek Reekie.

Ross made no plea or declaration to any of the four charges and his case was continued for further examination.

He was released on bail.