Man charged with series of jewellery thefts in St Andrews

A man has been charged after a “substantial” amount of jewellery was stolen from homes in St Andrews.

Four houses where broken into on March 3, Police Scotland said.

Jewellery and other valuables, including commemorative coins, were stolen from properties on Berry Place, Learmouth Place, Crawford Gardens and Priory Gardens.

A 35-year-old man has been charged and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today

Police said some of the stolen items had not yet been recovered and issued an appeal for information.

Detective constable Alan Shovlin, from Levenmouth CID, said: “We are delighted that our inquiry has led to an arrest however there is still a considerable amount of valuables, including jewellery and commemorative coins outstanding.

“I would urge anyone who may have information about the location of the outstanding property or who has been offered commemorative coins/ unique jewellery for sale to contact police on 101.”