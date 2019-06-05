Man charged with murder following sudden death of ‘kind-hearted’ ex-Dundee pupil

A man has been charged with murder following the sudden death of a 22-year-old man in Perth on Tuesday.

Barry Dixon, a former Braeview Academy pupil, was found seriously injured and covered in his own blood at a property in Wallace Court.

© Police Scotland

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment, where he died of his injuries shortly after.

The 21-year-old is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on June 6.

A 23-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the death has been released pending further inquiries.

Barry’s family issued a statement through the police.

It reads: “Barry, a loving grandson, son, brother and nephew, has been taken from us so young and we are devastated.

“He loved spending time with his family and his friends. He was kind-hearted and generous and will be missed greatly by all of us.”

Lorna Gannon, 51, who has lived in the area for six years, said: “It’s frightening.

“I’ve got a dog and I’ve got to go out with the dog at night and it scares me what might happen.

“There’s always trouble here weekly but the police aren’t always involved.

“A couple of years ago there was a murder in the same block of flats.

“It’s getting ridiculous. When incidents do happen it starts right outside my bedroom window.”

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s genuinely a quiet area so it’s been a bit of a shock.”

It is understood Mr Dixon did not live in the building in Perth. Wallace Court was cordoned off for long spells yesterday as officers dealt with the incident.

And they are now appealing for witnesses in a bid to help them with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter of the Major Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts at this time are very much with this young man’s family and friends.

“Inquiries are at an early stage, but I would like to reassure the local community that this appears to be a contained incident with no threat to the wider public.

“There will continue to be a police presence at the scene and other addresses in the city whilst we continue to investigate this man’s death.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Wallace Court in Perth in the early hours of Tuesday 4th, or who had any contact with Barry from Monday 3rd June onwards.

More to follow.