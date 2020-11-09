Man to stand trial over claims he attacked and verbally abused four different partners over 12-year period

A man has been ordered to stand trial over claims he attacked and verbally abused four different partners over a 12-year period.

David Lindsay allegedly burned one woman with a lighter and poured cooking oil over another before threatening to set her alight.

The 36-year-old is alleged to have committed the offences at various addresses in Dundee and Fife.

Lindsay made no plea in connection with the charges at Dundee Sheriff Court before being remanded in custody.

The first woman was allegedly attacked on multiple occasions at addresses in Kennoway between January 2007 and December 2015.

Prosecutors allege Lindsay self-harmed in front of her, poured petrol over her shed and threatened to set fire to it.

He then allegedly burned her leg with a lighter, spat on her, seized her jaw, dragged her into a garden, threw bin bags at her and punched her on the face.

Lindsay allegedly destroyed a second woman’s property and made malicious allegations about her to the police at an address in Strathkinness between March 2016 and October 2017.

It is alleged he bit the woman’s finger and twisted it while trying to remove a ring during that same time.

Between May 2017 and July 2019, Lindsay, of Toll Road, Guardbridge, allegedly attacked and harassed a third woman.

He is charged with threatening to kill her and her child and of making malicious allegations at two addresses in Dundee.

Lindsay is accused of throwing food at her, stamping on her head and pouring cooking oil over her while threatening to set fire to her.

Court papers also allege he struck her head off a door and slapped her face.

A fourth woman was allegedly attacked by Lindsay at an address in Dundee between February and August 2019.

It is alleged he shouted and swore at the woman before pushing her against a wall, dragging her from a bed, striking her head off a wall and repeatedly punching and kicking her while demanding she give him her phone.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fully committed Lindsay for trial following his second appearance on petition before remanding him in custody.