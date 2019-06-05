Wednesday, June 5th 2019 Show Links
Brechin man accused of knife attack on woman in Dundee flat

by Ciaran Shanks
June 5, 2019, 6:06 am
© DC ThomsonMcDonald Street, Dundee.
A man has been charged with carrying out a knife attack on a woman.

Marc Sleet, 21, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

It is alleged that on May 23 at a flat on McDonald Street, he assaulted the woman by seizing her body, striking her on the back with a knife and pushing her on the body.

Sleet, of River Street, Brechin, is further accused of possessing a knife at the same location on the same date.

He made no plea during his brief appearance before Sheriff Lorna Drummond and was fully committed for trial and granted bail.

 

 

