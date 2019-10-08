Man charged with jumping on roof of vehicle during alleged road rage incident on Dundee road

A driver is to stand trial accused of jumping on the roof of another man’s car during an alleged road rage incident.

Ewen MacDonald, 44, denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm on Clepington Road on April 11.

It is alleged that the incident was sparked by MacDonald performing an unsafe manoeuvre out of a bus stop.

MacDonald is then alleged to have jumped on the roof of another car and causing “extensive damage”.

Prosecutors allege that he drove carelessly on the road by performing an unsafe manoeuvre out of a bus stop, causing the driver of a blue Toyota car to take evasive action due to the manner of his driving.

A second charge alleges that MacDonald then repeatedly shouted, swore, made abusive remarks and acted aggressively towards John Edens.

MacDonald is then accused of climbing on top of Mr Edens’ vehicle.

He allegedly jumped on the car’s bonnet, windscreen and roof repeatedly.

This allegedly caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

Footage of the alleged incident was circulated on social media before MacDonald was charged.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said previously: “We can confirm that a 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident on Clepington Road, Dundee, about 3.15pm on April 11.”

MacDonald, of Cairnie Loan in Arbroath, did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge.

Solicitors acting for MacDonald submitted a letter pleading not guilty to both charges on his behalf.

Sheriff Christopher Shead fixed a trial date of February 4.

An intermediate diet was also scheduled for January 14.

MacDonald was ordained to appear.