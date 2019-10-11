Man charged with harassing women and giving them lewd drawings at various Dundee and Fife locations

A man has been charged with harassing women and giving them lewd drawings.

Alfred Petrie, 60, is accused of targeting three women between May 2018 and April this year.

Prosecutors allege Petrie approached all three, who were unknown to him, and engaged them in conversation before causing them to suffer fear and alarm.

He is firstly charged with approaching a woman at Seagate Bus Station on May 15 2018 before sitting down beside her, acting in an intimidating manner and drawing a picture of a woman in a state of undress before giving it to her.

On September 20 last year, Petrie allegedly sat down next to a 15-year-old girl on Whitehall Street before swearing, acting in an erratic manner and giving her similar drawings.

A third charge states that on April 22 this year on a train journey between Edinburgh Waverley Station and Leuchars, Petrie asked a woman personal questions, shook her hand, made personal remarks, drew pictures that he gave to her before saying he was going to draw a nude image.

Petrie, of West Road, Newport-on-Tay, had his case continued without plea until November 1.