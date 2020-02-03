Man charged with hacking emails of student at Abertay University

A student has been charged with hacking into a woman’s email account and sharing an intimate image of her.

Sergen Dixon, 19, is accused of using the image as the profile picture on the woman’s email at Abertay University on October 2 2018.

It is alleged that he disclosed the picture, which had not been previously disclosed, in order to cause her to suffer fear, alarm or distress.

Dixon, of Shepton Mallett, Somerset, is also accused of knowingly causing a computer to perform a function with the intent to secure unauthorised access to a programme or data within the computer.

His case was continued without plea until later this month.