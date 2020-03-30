Man charged with forcing entry into Dundee flat and stealing phones and cash

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with forcing his way into a city flat and making off with valuables.

Scott Flynn, of Invercraig Place, is alleged to have barged his way into the apartment in Luther Place, Menzieshill, on March 23.

Flynn is alleged to have assaulted Steven Mitchell to his injury, in that he repeatedly punched the man on the head.

He is then said to have robbed Mitchell of two mobile phones, £30 in cash, a bus pass and a quantity of medication.

The offences were allegedly committed while Flynn was on bail granted on February 7 this year.

Flynn appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no declaration to the allegations.

The case has been continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody.