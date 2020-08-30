Man charged with driving offence following car crash outside Dundee United’s ground

A car crash, just yards from Tannadice Stadium, caused almost two hours of delays to traffic on Saturday.

Witnesses described hearing a loud bang and then seeing a silver saloon car, which had apparently struck a white Kia vehicle on the pavement, not far from the George Fox stand at Dundee United’s ground.

The collision occurred around 6.35pm, with police charging a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.

One witness from Sandeman Street, who was in her house at the time of the incident, said: “I heard a loud ‘bang’ and looked out and couldn’t see anything, then noticed people pointing along the street and saw a car in the middle of the road.

“It was at a 90 degree angle to the parked car and both were damaged.

“There was a crowd of people came out onto the street to watch what was going on.

“The second police vehicle was parked side-on, to block traffic entering the street from the Arklay Street side.”

A recovery vehicle arrived around 7.30pm to move the silver vehicle. Debris from the cars was seen strewn across the road.

Police placed parts of the silver vehicle, including the front bumper with the number plate on it, into the back seat of the car.

Another local resident added: “A number of people were being questioned at the scene, and a lot of neighbours were out watching, as well as people from the chip shop, pub and store across the road on Arklay Street.

“I must have seen at least 10 people having statements taken.

“From what I gather no one was hurt as the Scottish Ambulance Service never arrived. That’s the most important thing.”

The silver saloon and white vehicle were both taken away by recovery vehicles from a local garage.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “One vehicle attended at Sandeman Street in Dundee on August 29 around 6.50pm, but there wasn’t anything to do – just make the scene safe.

“There were no persons involved who needed our assistance and no fires to put out.

“Firefighters assisted police officers to make sure the scene was fully safe before leaving.”

The fire crew left the scene around 7.10pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a car colliding with parked vehicles on Sandeman Street, Dundee, around 6.35pm on Saturday August 29.

“There were no injuries and the 26-year-old male driver will be reported to the procurator fiscal with an offence under the Road Traffic Act.”