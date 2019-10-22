Man charged with driving car towards seven teenagers near Dundee’s Marketgait

Barry Cheyne, of Chalkhill Court, is charged with driving his car towards seven teenagers.

It is alleged that Cheyne drove dangerously and at speed towards the youngsters, aged between 16 and 18, in an attempt to strike them on North Lindsay Street near Marketgait on March 20.

This allegedly caused all of them to take evasive action.

The 48-year-old did not appear in the dock to answer the charge.

Following a motion by solicitor Jim Laverty, Cheyne’s case was continued without plea until November 8 by Sheriff Derek Reekie.