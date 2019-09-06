Man charged with breaking into Dundee home and taking £1,500 of items

A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a property in Dundee, allegedly stealing £1,500 of property.

The break-in is alleged to have taken place on August 29 at an address in Bonnybank Road.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland is pleased to confirm that a 40-year-old man has ben arrested and charged in connection with a theft by housebreaking which happened in Bonnybank Road on August 29.

“Around £1500 of property was allegedly stolen, which has been fully recovered.

“The accused is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later today, September 6.”