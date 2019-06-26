Man charged with biting his brother and throwing stool at woman in Dundee

A man has been charged with biting his brother and repeatedly throwing a stool at a woman.

Philip Kane denies carrying out the attacks on Abbotsford Street, the street where he resides, on June 20.

He is accused of acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, and throwing furniture.

Thereafter Kane allegedly repeatedly punched Francis Kane, his brother, on the head before biting him on the head and pulling him to the floor.

Kane denies throwing a stool at Catherine Peters which struck her on the body.

The 37-year-old is also accused of throwing a traffic cone at his brother’s head as well as throwing plant pots at a window, causing them to smash.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for September 4 with an intermediate diet on August 13.