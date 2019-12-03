Man charged with attempted theft from Dundee’s Arctic Bar

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted theft from a city centre pub.

Staff at The Arctic Bar, on New Inn Entry next to the Keiller Centre, appealed for information after a group of men allegedly entered the premises and tried to open a fruit machine using a key.

The group were said to have fled with bottles of beer in hand and a sum of cash was allegedly stolen from the pub float.

The pub made an appeal on Facebook, sharing CCTV images of the men they suspected of trying to tamper with the fruit machine.

Bar manager George Irvine also thanked customers for trying to help trace the suspected thieves.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said this morning that a 36-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged offence.

He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.