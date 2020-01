Ryan Byrne, of St Nicholas Place, is charged with assaulting a woman with the intent of raping her.

The 39-year-old will stand trial over the allegation later this year after pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors allege that Byrne sexually assaulted the woman by grabbing her from behind and restraining her on May 17 2018 on Park Place.

Byrne allegedly tried to place his hands down the front of her trousers with the intent of raping her.

A trial was fixed for May.