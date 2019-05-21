Man charged with assault after disturbance involving children outside Dundee school

A man has been charged with assault following a disturbance outside a Dundee school.

Police were called to Strips of Craigie Road, close to Craigie High School, just before 2.30pm yesterday following reports of a dispute between a man and a group of youths.

Although the alleged incident had concluded by the time officers had arrived, they were later seen leading a man away in a police car.

Witnesses reported seeing two police cars with four police officers arrive soon after the incident.

It is understood the youths involved were students at Craigie High.

One witness, who asked not to be named, said he saw a man being led away by police as a large group of pupils, parents and teachers watched the incident unfold.

The man said: “I saw police speaking to a man before leading him into the back of one of the police cars before being driven away. I was concerned to see that a man was led away after being involved in an incident with pupils from the school.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 66-year-old man has been charged with assault in connection with the disturbance.

“He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”