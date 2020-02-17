Man charged with a sex assault on child in Dundee city centre

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in the city centre.

Ian Taylor is also accused of buying alcohol for children.

It is alleged that Taylor sexually assaulted a child by touching their hand, kissing their cheek and repeatedly making comments towards the child that he found them sexually attractive, all without their consent and while he was on bail, at City Square, Reform Street, Crichton Street and elsewhere in the city centre between April 2-3 last year.

The 51-year-old, of Dunmore Gardens, also allegedly bought alcohol for the same child and another from Tesco Murraygate. Taylor pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for April.