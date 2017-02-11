A man was charged after police seized nearly half a million pounds’ worth of drugs following a raid in a Dundee street.

Heroin, cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines with an estimated street value of up to £465,000 were recovered after the operation on Raglan Street in the Stobswell area of the city on Thursday.

John Nicholson, 42, of Raglan Street, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Nicholson made no plea or declaration in relation to four charges on petition.

He is charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, both Class A drugs, and amphetamine and cannabis, both Class B drugs, all at his home address yesterday (February 9).

The case was continued for further inquiries and Nicholson was remanded meantime.

A shopkeeper in the area, who did not want to be named, said that customers had alerted her to the police activity on the street.

She said: “I had a lot of customers coming in saying there were police on the street and a raid was going on.

“They were saying that there were a lot of police outside.

“I didn’t think much of it because you see the police here quite a bit.”

Jim Sexton, 36, who owns a kitchen and bathroom studio on the street, said that he had noticed police activity on Raglan Street.

He said: “There were police cars there but I wasn’t sure what was going on. I looked out of the window and saw them. There were about six cars on the street.

“I support the police in what they do — they are helping to save lives at the end of the day.”