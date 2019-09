A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery of an 82-year-old man near to Tannadice Park.

Police Scotland said a 40-year-old male has been charged with the robbery of the pensioner in Arklay Street on Sunday August 31.

The accused is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday September 3.

The police thanked the public for their assistance with the matter.