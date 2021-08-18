Man charged over alleged Montrose bogus caller incidents

A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with two alleged bogus caller incidents in Montrose.

Police had appealed for information over the incidents which took place on Saturday August 14.

A man in his late 90s was among those allegedly targeted, Police Scotland said in their original appeal.

Thanking the public for their help, officers in Tayside said a man is now due to appear in court on Wednesday.

50-year-old to appear in court

A Tayside Police Division spokesperson said: “With regard to the bogus caller incidents in Montrose at the weekend – we can now confirm that a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with these incidents, and should appear at court sometime today.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or called with information, your help is very much appreciated.”