Man charged in connection with trombone theft in Dundee

A man has been arrested and charged by police in connection with the theft of a trombone.

The theft of the brass instrument was reported last week at the Central Library in Dundee.

Police have now arrested and charged a 39-year-old man.

The trombone has been returned to its owner.

A police spokesman said: “As you may have seen in the local press, last week a 21 year old man reported having a trombone stolen from the Central Library in Dundee.

“A 39 year old man has now been arrested and charged with this theft, and will be reported.”