Man charged in connection with serious sexual assault in Dundee

Police have confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a woman in Dundee.

A statement posted on Police Scotland’s Facebook page confirmed that the man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow.

It also said that officers were aware of footage allegedly connected to the incident being shared on social media.

It read: “Police Scotland can now confirm a man has been charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a woman in Dundee. He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow (Wednesday, 9 September, 2020).

“We are aware of the footage that was being circulated and shared on social media yesterday (Monday, 7 September) allegedly connected to this incident.

“It is against the law to share such footage. We would also like to remind the public that legal proceedings are now active in this case.”