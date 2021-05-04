Man charged in connection with road traffic collision in Broughty Ferry

A man has been charged in connection with a road traffic collision in Broughty Ferry on Monday.

Fire and police crews attended to reports of a one-vehicle crash on Queen Street, with initial reports suggesting a car was on fire.

The emergency services were called shortly after midnight to the incident outside a local restaurant.

It is understood no casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 12.10am on Monday, 3 May, a silver coloured Volkswagen Polo struck a parked car while travelling eastwards on Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry.

“The vehicle failed to stop and continued eastwards onto Queen Street where it collided with a wall and was heavily damaged.

Road traffic offences

“Police were contacted, attended and carried out a search of the area. The male driver has subsequently been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to a number of road traffic offences.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 00.16am on Monday, May 3 to reports of a car on fire at Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised one appliance to the scene and on arrival firefighters found the fire was extinguished.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was safe.”