Man charged in connection with racially-motivated vandalism of Slessor Gardens BLM poster display

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the racially motivated vandalism of posters at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

The Black Lives Matter display, which featured photographs of black Scots wearing face masks, was targeted at the beginning of the month.

It had been created by Sekai Machache.

The 34-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

