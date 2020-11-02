Man charged in connection with car crash in Broughty Ferry

A man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a parked vehicle in Broughty Ferry.

The reported collision occurred yesterday afternoon near the Suzuki garage on Monifieth Road, shortly after 1pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Sunday November 1, we received a report of a car crashing into a stationary vehicle on Monifieth Road, Dundee.

“A man was charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“There were no reported injuries and recovery of the vehicles was arranged.”