Man charged in connection with Broughty Ferry fracas

A man has been charged in connection with a fracas in Broughty Ferry at the weekend.

Emergency services attended the incident on Brook Street on Saturday night.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged following a large disturbance on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

“He was subsequently released from custody to be reported.”

It is understood that the man was charged with several offences, including assault and breach of the peace.

It is also believed that he may be charged with further offences.

One witness said: “I was walking down Brook Street around 11pm when I saw something kicking off.

“There was one lad shouting and loads of police arrived in the street. I saw some people fighting.”