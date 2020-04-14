Man charged in connection with attempted break-in at Dundee pub

A man has been charged in connection with attempting to break-in to a city pub over the weekend.

The alleged incident took place at Ross’s Bar, which is on Baffin Street, on Saturday.

Police were called to the pub, which is close to the street’s junction with the Arbroath Road and is currently closed, at around 9.05pm and subsequently arrested and charged a 35-year-old man.

Police confirmed officers attended the scene and arrested and charged the man in connection with the alleged offence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Dundee were called to reports of an attempted break-in at a premises on Baffin Street around 9.05pm on Saturday, 11 April.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident.”

Pubs, bars and restaurants are currently shut across the city due to the coronavirus lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of the virus, and a number have boarded up their premises.