Police have charged a man after he allegedly broke into a Dundee foodbank, stole items, and caused damage to the building.

Officers said today the 52-year-old was arrested this morning in connection with the alleged break-in to the Dundee Thegither premises in Kingsway East on November 12.

He has been charged with thefts of food parcels and a wheelbarrow, and also with causing approximately £1,000 of damage to the premises, police said, with a report to be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Dundee Community Investigation Unit’s Sergeant Lee Bain thanked the public for sharing the force’s appeals for information into the alleged incident.

Dundee Thegither is an emergency delivery service for vulnerable people in the city who are self-isolating, having previously been set-up to celebrate the city’s diversity.

Earlier this year the charity was praised at Westminster for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie tabled an early day motion recognising the “hard work and selflessness” of those involved in helping to keep vulnerable individuals stocked with vital supplies of food and medicine.

The MP said: “This has been a challenging and lonely time for many people and I know that it has been made some bit easier thanks to the efforts of individuals in the community and local groups.”

The group moved to the Kingsway East premises in October, having previously been housed in Alexander’s Community Development in Fairfield Drive.

The organisation is currently looking for volunteers to work in its new Hub in the Mid Craigie and Linlathen area.

Volunteers will be setting up a local emergency food provision within that area and are looking for people to pack food for collection, and potentially driving.

If anyone is interested they should contact dthegither@gmail.com