Man charged following serious assault in Dundee

A 28-year-old man has been charged following a serious assault in Dundee.

The incident, which took place last night in Elders Court, Lochee, resulted in 32-year-old man being admitted to Ninewells Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 7.30pm on Saturday 20 June, officers attended at Elders Court in Dundee after reports that a 32-year-old had been seriously assaulted.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where his condition is described as not life threatening.”

The spokesman added: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday 22 June.