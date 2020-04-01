Man charged following ‘incident’ outside city centre chemist

A man has been charged with alleged breach of the peace after an “incident” outside a city centre chemist.

Several police vehicles arrived at the scene, outside Boots on Reform Street, just after 1pm this afternoon.

One man, who took a picture of the incident, said there were at least “seven police vehicles” in attendance.

Another witness said he spotted officers in full hazmat gear, normally used when hazardous substances are involved.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance after a disturbance outside Boots the Chemist in city centre Dundee.”