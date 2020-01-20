Man charged following collision between car and ambulance in busy Dundee street

A man has been charged following a collision between a car and an ambulance in the early hours of Sunday morning in Dundee.

Emergency services convened on Victoria Street at its junction with Brown Constable Street at around 4.20am on Sunday after the ambulance was seen colliding with the corner of a building.

Eyewitnesses said that police and fire crews were quick to arrive on the scene, closing the road off until the scene was made safe.

A resident of Victoria Street told the Tele: “There’s been an ambulance crash at 4:17am on Victoria Street itself.

“Police arrived fast to the incident and blocked off the road with fire trucks arriving soon after.”

Officers have confirmed that a man was arrested and later released on condition he appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 4.25 am on Sunday, 19 January, to a report of a crash involving a car and an ambulance at the junction of Brown Constable Street and Victoria Street in Dundee. No injuries (were reported).

“A 32-year-old man was arrested and released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff court at a later date.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the vehicle was not carrying a patient at the time.

He said: “At around 4.20am on 19 January an emergency ambulance was involved in a road traffic collision with a car on at a junction near Victoria Road, Dundee.

“The ambulance was not conveying a patient at the time of the collision.

“We are working with Police Scotland to help with their investigation into the cause of the collision.”​

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 4.26am on Sunday to attend a two-vehicle RTC (road traffic collision) at Brown Constable Street.

“Fire officers made the scene safe and the stop order came in at 4.45am.”