A man has been charged following an alleged assault on Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson in Dens Park.

The incident is said to have happened following Dundee’s 2-1 Betfred Cup win over Thompson’s side.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 24-year-old man was charged with assaulting a 51-year-old man at Dens Park, Dundee, immediately after the Betfred Cup match between Dundee and Dundee United. The victim was not injured.”

