Police in Fife have charged a 54-year-old man with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision in Kirkcaldy.

Gary Christie, from Cupar, was cycling on Carberry Road when he was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa on November 1 2016.

The 38-year-old very sadly passed away at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh on 14 November 2016.

Gary’s family previously issued the following statement through Police Scotland:

“Gary was a loving and devoted father to his two sons, Lewis and Ryan.

“He always put others first and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

“The family would like to thank staff at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and the Western General, Edinburgh.”

The 54-year-old is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on April 13.